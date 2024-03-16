Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

SHLS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

