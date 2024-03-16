Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Increases By 23.1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 4,306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 725,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

About Argonaut Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.