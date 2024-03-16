Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rises By 39.1%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 14th total of 97,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ATN International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. 215,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. ATN International has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $488.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

