Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 24.3%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Austal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

