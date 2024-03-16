Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 24.3%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Austal Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.93.
Austal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.