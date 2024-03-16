Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Increases By 19.3%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,404.5 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

AZIHF traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Azimut has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

