Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Grows By 16.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIGC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
Featured Articles
