Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Grows By 16.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 208,778 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $544.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.75.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

