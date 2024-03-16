Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Drops By 14.4%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

