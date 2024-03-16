Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Grows By 16.8%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCY stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. 32,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,348. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.74. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $92.87.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

