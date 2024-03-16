Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 16.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leonardo Stock Up 0.4 %
FINMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 348,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.
Leonardo Company Profile
