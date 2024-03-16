Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Rises By 17.6%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,197.0 days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
RAFLF remained flat at $0.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Raffles Medical Group has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $0.83.
About Raffles Medical Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raffles Medical Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.