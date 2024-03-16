Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Grows By 21.4%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 850.7 days.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

SoftwareONE stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. SoftwareONE has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management solutions.

