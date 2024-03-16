Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Increases By 25.0%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $161,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of VMCA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,198. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

