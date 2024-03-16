Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Drops By 16.7%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WTMA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTMA. Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 80.9% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 31.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1,096.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

