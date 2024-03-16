Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 125,107 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

