Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 64,647 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,804,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463,800 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,708,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 431,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

