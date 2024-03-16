Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.57. 3,399,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

