Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.94. 34,997,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,128,051. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

