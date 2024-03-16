Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

