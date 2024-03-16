Signature Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 16,548 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,609,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.57 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

