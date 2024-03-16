Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $1.24 Million in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Signature Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

