Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $1.41 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 726,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,925. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.