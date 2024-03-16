Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $372,000 in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

CGGO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 621,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

