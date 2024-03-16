Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $561,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $6.56 on Friday, reaching $754.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

