Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $924,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after buying an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after buying an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. 36,849,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,275,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,435 shares of company stock worth $28,230,915. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

