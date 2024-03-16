Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $294.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

