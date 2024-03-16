Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,035. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

