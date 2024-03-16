Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.87. 8,795,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

