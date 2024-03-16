Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 14,173 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. 2,996,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,774. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.