Signature Wealth Management Group Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.65. 4,483,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,521. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

