SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $6.72 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

