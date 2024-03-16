SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 6.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $6.72 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $987.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28.
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
