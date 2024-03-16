Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.
