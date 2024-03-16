Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 14th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Simpple Price Performance
Simpple stock remained flat at $0.99 during midday trading on Friday. 371,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,898. Simpple has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90.
About Simpple
