Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.