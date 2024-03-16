SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.71

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 290558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $461,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

