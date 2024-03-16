SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -185.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SLG stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

