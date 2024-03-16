Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer Sells 5,000 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$29.86. 202,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,518. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.43.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

