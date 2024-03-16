Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer Sells 5,000 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.56 on Friday, reaching C$29.86. 202,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,518. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 46.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
