SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. Sells 2,394 Shares

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Wayne Petty, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $51,782.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $412,938.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMBK traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $20.70. 121,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,161. The stock has a market cap of $351.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

