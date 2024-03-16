SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.2 days.
SMC Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SMECF opened at $583.46 on Friday. SMC has a one year low of $438.64 and a one year high of $622.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.94 and a 200 day moving average of $517.01.
About SMC
