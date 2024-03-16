Somerset Trust Co Sells 400 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after acquiring an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $247.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.82. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.64 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.