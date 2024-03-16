Somerset Trust Co Sells 797 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

