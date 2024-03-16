Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.01

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 53484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).
Southern Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 1.17.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
