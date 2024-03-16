Southland Equity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.1% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PJUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 14,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

