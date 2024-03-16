Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,910 shares. The firm has a market cap of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

