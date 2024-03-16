Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 3,616 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 774,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 613,014 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after buying an additional 453,748 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,203,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.93. 266,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.