Southland Equity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.4% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 918.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $37.59. 61,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

