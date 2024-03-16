Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMTM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Stock Performance

MMTM stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.06. 1,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.94. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $161.59 and a 52 week high of $228.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

