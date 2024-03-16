Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.59. 163,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $81.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

