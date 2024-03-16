Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The company has a market capitalization of $441.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

