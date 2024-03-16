Southland Equity Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

