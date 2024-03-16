Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.93. 257,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
